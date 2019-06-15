Drake Drops 2 New Tracks In Honor Of Toronto Raptors’ NBA Title

Drake made good on his promise to release new music in celebration of his hometown Toronto Raptors’ first NBA title, after the team beat Oakland’s Golden State Warriors.

The tracks called “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” dropped early Saturday morning.

In “Omertà,” an Italian code of silence, Drake raps about LeBron James’ vast fortune, his own paychecks, and the Forbes 2019 list of the wealthiest rap billionaires

“Ethics and values, mob traditions, old fashioned/Monopoly action/Bronny buying up Brentwood like he still in Akron,” he says about Los Angeles Lakers forward and Brentwood resident, James.

Drizzy also disses marriage, the Benihana restaurant chain, and mentions his feud with fellow rapper Pusha T in the track.

[Listen to the two songs below]

“Money in the Grave” features Rick Ross and signals an end to Drake’s beef with the Miami rapper.

“When I die, put my money in the grave / I really gotta put a couple n— in they place / Really just lapped every n— in the race / I really might tat, ‘Realest N—’ on my face,” Drake raps.

Neither song in his The Best In The World Pack references the Raptors or the NBA championship, but the cover art for both songs features the championship trophy.

Drake sat courtside for the finals and cheered on the Raptors, sometimes causing tensions with Warriors fans before the series ended Thursday night.