Dr. John Dies: New Orleans Music Legend, Soundtrack Stalwart And Actor Was 77

The Real Night Tripper: Dr. John performs on day 3 of the 2013 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on Sunday November 3, 2013 in New Orleans Louisiana.(Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Six-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dr. John has died. His death was announced on his official Facebook page by his family.

“Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack,” said the post. “As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its’ heart, as it was always in his heart. The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Dr. John, once a constant tour presence, had cut back drastically on public appearances in the last two years. He was honored in 2017 by the New Orleans City Council and at a special birthday event, but cancelled shows later that year. His final performance at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival would be his last.

His gravelly voice and piano stylings recalled an earlier era of keyboard greats in the Crescent City. A native of New Orleans, where he honed his craft in seedy bars and strip clubs, he was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. In addition to his own solo career, he was a top session musician who performed on recordings by Sonny and Cher, Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin and the Rolling Stones.