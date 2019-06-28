MTV’s ‘Double Shot At Love’ Ratings Rise In Season Finale As Cable Series Ranks No. 1 In Young Demo

MTV’s Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny hit ratings highs with its season finale Thursday, numbers that helped push it to the No. 1 new cable series for 2019.

Thursday’s finale episode (0.77) at 8 PM was the highest-rated episode of the season after the series premiere week, up 22% vs. the season average, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. The series averaged 787,000 viewers for the season finale, and 689,000 total viewers on average across the season.



Double Shot at Love received an average rating of 0.74 in the 18-34 demo for the full season, topping the previous No. 1 series on cable, VH1’s Cartel Crew.

The “Reunion” episode that followed at 9 PM also retained 100% of the live DSAL finale lead-in (0.28 vs. 0.28), according to MTV and Nielsen.

In Double Shot At Love, 20 contestants face off in hopes of winning the love of Jersey Shore vets Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guaagnino.

MTV’s original Double Shot at Love, an offshoot from A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, aired for one season in 2008-2009 and starred bisexual twins Erica and Victoria Mongeon, who searched for true love among a pool of 12 men and 12 women.

The new Double Shot at Love is produced by MTV, SallyAnn Salsano — who created Jersey Shore 10 (!) years ago — and her 495 Productions.