Donald Trump’s George Stephanopoulos Chat Zinged In Late Night (Cough, Cough)

Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert started off their weeks by roasting President Donald Trump’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

In a 10-minute “A Closer Look” dissection, Meyers noted how unusual it was for Trump to veer outside of the Fox News zone for an in-depth sit-down. He then moved to the most memorable section of the interview, which has been making the social-media rounds: In the middle of Trump’s answer about why he has not provided his tax returns, his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, coughs repeatedly. The president cuts himself off and complains about the coughing, sending Mulvaney out of the room.

“Just remember,” Meyers deadpanned, “that the next time Donald Trump says he has a great health-care plan, the plan is ‘if you cough, get the f–k out of here.'”

Noah also seized on the coughing fit but also the portions of the interview showing Trump giving Stephanopoulos a tour of the Oval Office. The president describes the desk, drapes and collection of flags, which he notes he has added to during his term. “It’s like the weirdest episode of MTV: Cribs: ‘Yo, there’s my flags. My desk,'” Noah jabbed. The coughing sequence, Noah joked, featured jittery camera movement and start-and-stop movement reminiscent of NBC’s The Office. “I kept waiting for Dwight to pop up and just start shaking his head,” he said.

Colbert opened Monday night’s episode of the Late Show with a one-minute sketch lampooning Mulvaney. In sync with the other shows, the bit envisioned Mulvaney’s cough as an attempt to prevent Trump from spilling any incriminating information. “You’re talking yourself into prison!” wheezed the sketch’s mock-Mulvaney.

