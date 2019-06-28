Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Joke About Election Tampering, “Fake News”

UPDATE, with new video Day 2 of the the G20 Summit in Osaka brought ever more detente between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as the two mockingly commiserated over “fake news” in their respective countries as the U.S. president jokingly admonished Putin against interfering in U.S. elections.

See video below.

According to news reports, a reporter – apparently from NBC News – asked Trump whether he would warn Putin against election meddling.

“Of course I will,” Trump said, then turned to Putin, pointed his finger and sarcastically said, “Don’t meddle in the election, please. Don’t meddle in the election.”

After Trump’s remarks were translated for Putin, the Russian leader laughed while Trump shook his head and smiled.

As the two leaders posed for photos, Trump reportedly said to Putin, “Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do.” Putin responded in English: “We also have. It’s the same.”

While Trump repeatedly refers to the news media as “the enemy of the people,” the Committee to Protect Journalists has reported that in Russia 26 journalists, many investigating the government, have been murdered since Putin rose to power.

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News tweeted this footage of Trump jokingly warning Putin against election tampering (the incident occurs about 0:30:)