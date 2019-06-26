Donald Trump Rips Twitter, Facebook, Google Again As Tech Execs Face Congress

President Donald Trump doubled down on his anti- stance Wednesday morning, telling Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that Twitter employees “are all Democrats” who “make it very hard for people to join me on Twitter.”

“They make it very much harder for me to get out the message,” Trump said. “It’s incredible.”

Trump most likely was referring to Twitter’s move last summer to remove suspect accounts. Charges of anti-conservative bias among social media companies have become a frequent Republican and conservative media talking point, despite lack of hard evidence.

“If I announce tomorrow that I’m going to become a nice, liberal Democrat,” Trump said today, “I would pick up five times more followers.”

In testimony later in the morning at the House Committee on Homeland Security’s hearing “Examining Social Media Companies’ Efforts to Counter Online Terror Content and Misinformation,” Twitter’s Global Senior Strategist for Public Policy Nick Pickles was asked about accounts that were purged for violating the platform’s policies. He said Trump remains the world’s most followed politician, and that former President Barack Obama saw more followers removed overall.

Trump’s Twitter comments today came in response to Bartiromo’s question about technology companies censoring conservatives in the lead-up to the 2020 election. The far-ranging interview encompassed social media in general, with Trump casually mentioning, “We should be suing Google and and all that, and perhaps we will.”

The comments came on the same day the White House said it would host a Social Media Summit on July 11 that will focus on the “strategic challenges of today’s online environment,” spokesperson Judd Deere told Politico.