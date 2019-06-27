Donald Trump Backpedals, Tweets About Democratic Debate And Technical Difficulties; Trevor Noah Responds

After Donald Trump said he wouldn’t be tweeting about tonight’s Democratic debate, his thumbs couldn’t help themselves. Almost an hour into the debate, the former Celebrity Apprentice host took to to give his two cents — and Trevor Noah responded.

“BORING!” Trump tweeted. This may have come from Air Force One as he is on his way to Osaka for G20. Nonetheless, he tweeted after he said he was going to sit this one out.

It didn’t take long for Trevor Noah to send a friendly response. The Daily Show host retweeted Trump’s sentiment with the comment “Not your type?”

After technical difficulties struck the second half of the debate when Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd took over and started asking questions about gun control. This was another opportunity for Trump to chime in. He took Twitter again saying, “@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary aired part one of a two-parter from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Tonight’s roster included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

