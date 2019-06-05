Tweeting Donald Trump Pivots From Divine Miss M To “Totally Corrupt Media”

An hour after apparently tweet-quoting Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on the “incredible success” of his U.K. trip, President Donald Trump was back to castigating the media – or, rather, “the totally Corrupt Media” – for not giving him credit for the “Best Ever!” economy.

This morning, Trump, who will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day with other world leaders today and tomorrow, was agitated about his reported poll numbers. “If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt, I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever! If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great!”

Since arriving in London earlier this week, Trump has slammed that city’s mayor Sadiq Khan (“stone cold loser”) as well as a hefty smattering of Americans – actress Bette Midler (“washed up psycho”), “Cryin'” Chuck Schumer, “Sleepy” Joe Biden, “nasty” Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, as well as AT&T and news network CNN.

Despite widespread London street protests (which Trump has claimed not to have seen), the president tweeted today, “Could not have been treated more warmly in the United Kingdom by the Royal Family or the people. Our relationship has never been better, and I see a very big Trade Deal down the road. “This trip has been an incredible success for the President.” @IngrahamAngle”

On a less combative note, Trump, heading to Ireland, praised the “heroic and honorable patriots who gave their all for the cause of freedom during some of history’s darkest hours” in a tweet that included an ABC News live stream of a D-Day event.

