Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Oprah Winfrey Has Contemplated A Reboot Of Her Talk Show

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'70s Record Exec Neil Bogart Film 'Spinning Gold' Set: Samuel L. Jackson Heads Cast

Read the full story

Stephen Colbert & Trevor Noah Review Donald Trump’s Retread Re-Election Launch Speech

Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah Donald Trump's Re-Election RallySpeech
CBS

TV’s late-night hosts had plenty of comedy fodder for tonight’s episodes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff rally in Orlando the night before. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah both noted a creeping sense of déjà vu.

Nodding to the fact that the ex-Apprentice ringmaster filed his re-election papers on the day he was inaugurated, Colbert said, “Last night, President Trump was in Orlando, Florida, to officially relaunch the campaign he has never stopped. And for those of you who are hoping, now that he’s president, his tone would change, last night was a swift kick in the old hopey-changey.”

From there, they went to the “highlights”; watch it here:

Colbert also workshopped with a few Trump 2020 campaign slogans that POTUS (sorta) introduced Tuesday night. Watch that clip below.

Meanwhile, Noah opted for a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s 2019 rhetoric and then-candidate Trump’s rally cries from three decades — er, years ago. (It only feels like that.) “Usually, a re-election campaign offers new ideas, new policies to move the country forward,” the host said about “Melania’s husband.” “But last night’s speech sounded like and exact replica of him running in 2016. And when I say ‘exact replica,’ I mean exact, all right?”

Judge for yourself:

Here is the other Colbert bit from tonight’s show:

Fox News Dominates Cable Ratings With Donald Trump’s Re-Election Campaign Rally

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad