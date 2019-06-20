Stephen Colbert & Trevor Noah Review Donald Trump’s Retread Re-Election Launch Speech

TV’s late-night hosts had plenty of comedy fodder for tonight’s episodes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff rally in Orlando the night before. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah both noted a creeping sense of déjà vu.

Nodding to the fact that the ex-Apprentice ringmaster filed his re-election papers on the day he was inaugurated, Colbert said, “Last night, President Trump was in Orlando, Florida, to officially relaunch the campaign he has never stopped. And for those of you who are hoping, now that he’s president, his tone would change, last night was a swift kick in the old hopey-changey.”

From there, they went to the “highlights”; watch it here:

TONIGHT: Trump officially launched his 2020 campaign. Make America Great Again… Again! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/eY2JPIV5Ur — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 20, 2019

Colbert also workshopped with a few Trump 2020 campaign slogans that POTUS (sorta) introduced Tuesday night. Watch that clip below.

Meanwhile, Noah opted for a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s 2019 rhetoric and then-candidate Trump’s rally cries from three decades — er, years ago. (It only feels like that.) “Usually, a re-election campaign offers new ideas, new policies to move the country forward,” the host said about “Melania’s husband.” “But last night’s speech sounded like and exact replica of him running in 2016. And when I say ‘exact replica,’ I mean exact, all right?”

Judge for yourself:

TONIGHT: Trump 2020: Now in stereo! pic.twitter.com/YTWn9SvIA7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 19, 2019

Here is the other Colbert bit from tonight’s show:

