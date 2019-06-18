Donald Trump Re-Election Campaign Announcement Live Blog

President Donald Trump is in Orlando today — not to visit Disney World but for the official kickoff rally to launch his 2020 re-election campaign. Deadline is live-blogging the event, so follow all the action and reaction here. The livestream can be accessed here.

John Raoux/Shutterstock

People began camping out Monday to attend the event, which also will feature speeches by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump. Cable news showed the party-ready, MAGA-hatted crowds braving a thunderstorm today amid the carnival atmosphere as they wait to hear from POTUS.

Today’s announcement comes as no surprise, of course: Trump filed his re-election paperwork on his inauguration day in 2017 and hasn’t been shy about his thirst for a second term. Witness the countless campaign rallies disguised as political events that he has held during the past two-plus years — 60, by MSNBC’s count.

POTUS heads to the Sunshine State amid a typically manic week in Washington, with Trump’s major-access interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos; the president vowing to start deporting “millions” of illegal aliens starting this month; and, importantly, new polling — from the president’s own pollsters and elsewhere — that shows him trailing several Democratic candidates by double digits in many key states. including Florida.

So pull up a chair, grab a beverage, and let’s see how tonight’s event plays out. Here is how we see it.