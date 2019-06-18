Donald Trump Re-Election Campaign Announcement Live Blog

President Donald Trump is in Orlando today — not to visit Disney World but for the official kickoff rally to launch his 2020 re-election campaign. Deadline is live-blogging the event, so follow all the action and reaction here. The livestream can be accessed here.
People began camping out Monday to attend the event, which also will feature speeches by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump. Cable news showed the party-ready, MAGA-hatted crowds braving a thunderstorm today amid the carnival atmosphere as they wait to hear from POTUS.
Today’s announcement comes as no surprise, of course: Trump filed his re-election paperwork on his inauguration day in 2017 and hasn’t been shy about his thirst for a second term. Witness the countless campaign rallies disguised as political events that he has held during the past two-plus years — 60, by MSNBC’s count.
POTUS heads to the Sunshine State amid a typically manic week in Washington, with Trump’s major-access interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos; the president vowing to start deporting “millions” of illegal aliens starting this month; and, importantly, new polling — from the president’s own pollsters and elsewhere — that shows him trailing several Democratic candidates by double digits in many key states. including Florida.
So pull up a chair, grab a beverage, and let’s see how tonight’s event plays out. Here is how we see it.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.