The president turns 73 on Friday, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is putting the icing on his birthday cake. The Comedy Central show is staging its award-winning Presidential Twitter Library in Washington, D.C. this weekend — and the commander-in-tweet is invited.

Comedy Central

How will Trump get his heads-up about it? The cable net is turning to the most trusted source for POTUS engagement: Fox News Channel. Yes, The Daily Show is running an ad on presidential spokes-show Fox & Friends this morning and on Hannity in primetime. The spot will air multiple times on both programs through Saturday.

Watch the birthday greeting above.

The clip shows exhibits including The Deepest Thoughts (“Re my hair: Should I change it? What do you think?”) and Trump Nickname Generator, complete with caricatures of “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, “Little Marco” Rubio and Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, et al. It also highlights such classic Trump tweets as “Covfefe” and the prescient, Obama-targeting 2014 missive, “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross negligence?”

The Daily Show also will make a contribution equivalent to the amount spent on the ad buy to Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement.

The pop-up Twitter library will be open from noon-8 p.m. ET Friday through Sunday at the Showroom on 14th Street, mere blocks from the White House. Admission is free and open to the public.

