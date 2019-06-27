Donald Trump Says No Democratic Debate Tweets Tonight, Tells Fox “It Just Seems Very Boring”

One would think Donald Trump would have lots to tweet about tonight’s Democratic debate — and he probably does. Unfortunately, we will not be graced with his eloquent commentary. Trump sent out a tweet saying he would be absent from tonight’s debate festivities because he is off to Japan for the G20 Summit to “save the Free World!”

Instead, Trump directed his followers to the multiple accounts including his campaign manager, his Director of Communications Brad Parscale, Director of Strategic Communications Marc Lotter and National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“For tonight’s #DemDebate, be sure to follow @TeamTrump, @TrumpWarRoom, @Parscale, @KayleighMcEnany, @TimMurtaugh, and @Marc_Lotter for RAPID RESPONSE, FACT CHECKING, and the TRUTH! #MAGA #KAG Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!” he tweeted.

In an almost hour-long interview, with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo he said of the debates: “It just seems very boring, but I’m going to watch it because I have to. That’s part of my life. Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people? It’s a very unexciting group of people.”

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary will air in a two-part 20-person battle royale which will air on NBC. One tonight and the other Thursday night from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Tonight’s debate includes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. Thursday night will include Author Marianne Williamson, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.