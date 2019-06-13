Dominic Monaghan Boards Mel Gibson-Charlie Hunnam Action-Thriller ‘Waldo’

EXCLUSIVE: Lost’s Dominic Monaghan is joining Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming action-thriller Waldo, directed by Tim Kirby.
Based on the novel by Howard Gould, the story centers around a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who’s spent the past three years living off the grid. He’s reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity’s wife.
Most known for his iconic role as Merry in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Monaghan will next be seen in the J.J. Abrams directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out in December. He is repped by BUCHWALD, United Agents, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Kohner, and Gellman.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.