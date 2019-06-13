Click to Skip Ad
Dominic Monaghan Boards Mel Gibson-Charlie Hunnam Action-Thriller ‘Waldo’

Dominic Monaghan
Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Lost’s Dominic Monaghan is joining Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming action-thriller Waldo, directed by Tim Kirby.

Based on the novel by Howard Gould, the story centers around a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who’s spent the past three years living off the grid. He’s reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity’s wife.

Most known for his iconic role as Merry in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Monaghan will next be seen in the J.J. Abrams directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out in December. He is repped by BUCHWALD, United Agents, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Kohner, and Gellman.

