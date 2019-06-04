Click to Skip Ad
‘Dollface’: Goran Visnjic Set To Recur In Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy Series

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Diet) is set to recur in Dollface, Hulu’s 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Kat Dennings.

Written by Jordan Weiss, Dollface follows a young woman (Dennings) who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

The series hails from Weiss, ABC Signature Studios and producers Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom from LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan from Clubhouse Pictures.

Visnjic will play Dr. Colin Brooks, but no character details were available.

He was a regular on NBC’s Timeless and appeared in the recent third seasons of NBC’s This Is Us and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. Other TV credits include Crossing Lines and Extant. Next up for Visnjic the feature Fatima, which opens in December.

The actor is repped by WME, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.

 

