‘Dogs’ Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Dogs has fetched a second season on Netflix. The verite documentary series, developed by Glen Zipper, celebrates the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged best friends. The first season premiered November 16 on Netflix.

“We are so excited that our pack is back for Season 2 of Dogs! From the beginning we have said that the joy shown in Dogs helps bring people together and that same feeling will translate more than ever in season 2,” said executive producers Glen Zipper and Amy Berg. “Dogs offers us the ability to explore some of the most important human stories through relationships with our best friends and it’s been amazing to see how much these episodes have touched audiences and critics across the globe. Most importantly, our fans have become part of our extended family and we are honored to bring them a fresh set of stories that will allow us to connect with them yet again.”

The new season has not begun production yet, so fans can submit their own dog’s story for a potential opportunity to be featured in the second season by sharing on social using the tag @netflixdogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter.

Oscar-nominated Berg of Disarming Films and Zipper, of Zipper Bros Films, serve as executive producers.