‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman In Medically-Induced Coma

Beth Chapman, who appeared as a key part of the fugitive tracking team in the long-running Dog The Bounty Hunter TV show, has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Chapman has been battling throat cancer for several years.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” tweeted husband Duane Dog the Bounty Hunter Chapman early on Sunday.

He also linked to a story that revealed his 51-year-old wife was in the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Chapman revealed in Sept. 2017 that she had stage II throat cancer.

In addition to appearing in 131 episodes of the Dog The Bounty Hunter series, Chapman was an executive producer of Dog and Beth: On The Hunt, where the couple attempted to help other bail bond agencies with their business.

Family: Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma at Queen’s https://t.co/XwKFvm4Gug — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019