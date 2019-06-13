Disney Stock Rises After Wall Street Analyst Boosts Streaming Outlook

Disney stock gained 2% in early trading Thursday, near its all-time high, after a prominent Wall Street media analyst boosted his price target for the company due to increased optimism about the company’s streaming outlook.

Benjamin Swinburne of Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients, said he is now forecasting that Disney will reach more than 130 million global subscribers to the soon-to-launch Disney+ service by 2024. In April, the company hosted an investor day and offered a more conservative view, predicting it would reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers in five years.

“Our willingness to underwrite these higher DTC estimates stems from 1) a faster-than-expected global launch, 2) more IP aggregated more quickly than anticipated, and 3) a plan to leverage third-party distribution,” Swinburne wrote.

He increased his 12-month price target for Disney stock to $160 from $135 and maintains an “overweight,” or buy rating on the shares. The stock traded at $138.51 on Thursday morning, within sight of its 52-week high of $142.37, though volume was light.

Swinburne sees Disney’s velocity as greater than Netflix’s in terms of penetration. With 149 million global subscribers, Netflix is in between 25% and 30% of broadband households, but Disney will benefit from more established infrastructure, the analyst said.

“Why we believe Disney Plus ramps faster than Netflix: 1) The OTT market is much more developed today than 12-13 years ago, and 2) Disney brings known brands and IP to the marketplace,” he wrote.

One potentially bearish scenario is the cost of competing in the high-stakes streaming game, especially given the revenue Disney has agreed to forfeit from licensing to Netflix. Swinburne also cautioned about “accelerating cord cutting to lower home video revenue.”