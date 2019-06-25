Disney+ Hires Away Netflix Director Of Original Film Matt Brodlie For Key International Content Role

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ has flexed its muscle with the hire of Netflix’s Director Of Original Film Matt Brodlie, we can reveal. For once it is Netflix which is having its staff lured away.

Brodlie joins as Senior Vice President, International Content Development, it was confirmed today by Ricky Strauss, President, Content & Marketing, Disney+, to whom Brodlie will report.

Brodlie will lead international content development for the service, and will be responsible for developing the film and TV strategy for all non-U.S. markets, deciding what content needs to be produced or acquired for the service beyond the American slate.

He will work with internal and external creatives as well as Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international regional teams to build the offering. He will be based in Burbank and is already in the job.

Related Story Disney+ Full List Of Programming: Streaming Service's Series, Movies, Specials & More

“As we look to rollout Disney+ beyond the U.S. over the next several years, Matt will play a critical role in the execution of our content strategy,” said Strauss. “He is a proven executive with the right creative instincts and experience to help make Disney+ a place where talent can create original, high-quality content for audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

“I am excited about this opportunity to join Disney+ at this pivotal moment and look forward to working collaboratively with the teams around the world to create premium entertainment that is relevant and enduring,” added Brodlie.

Brodlie has been a key figure in Netflix’s seismic content spree and is well known around town and overseas on the festival and markets circuit. At the streamer he had oversight of all Original film acquisitions, and pursued a strategy of mid-priced movies on the production side. He played a key role in Netflix hits including last year’s romantic comedy run of Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Ibiza and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. He was also instrumental in the acquisitions of awards films Roma and Mudbound.

The respected LA-based exec previously worked at Relativity, Sony/TriStar, Paramount, Exclusive Media and Miramax.

Launching November 12, Disney+ will offer original films, TV series and specials along with a host of library titles. The service will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel Studios and National Geographic as well as The Simpsons and 20th Century Fox titles including The Sound Of Music and Malcolm In The Middle.

Original series for the service will include The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Encore! Original films will include the Lady And The Tramp reboot and Noelle.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is known to be the creative force behind several Marvel Disney series in development for the service. Other shows known to be in discussions for Disney+ include Ron Howard’s small screen Willow update.

Other key hires for the platform so far include Michael Cerda as VP Product and Agnes Chu, SVP, Content.