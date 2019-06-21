Disney Publicity Vets Stephanie Kluft & Andrew Bernstein, Fox EVP Int’l PR Katherine Willing Exit Studio

EXCLUSIVE: We unfortunately have learned that Disney VPs Global Publicity Stephanie Kluft and Andrew Bernstein and Fox EVP International Publicity Katherine Willing were part of Wednesday’s cuts at the studio.

All three were veteran PR executives with significant relationships in the industry.

Anecdotally speaking, Kluft and Bernstein will be missed as we’ve personally worked with them during awards season and their help was invaluable.

Kluft has been at the Walt Disney Studios since November 2010. She has an extensive history working on a diverse slate of films. She joined Disney to focus on the DreamWorks titles, including such Oscar pedigree as The Help, War Horse, Lincoln and Bridge of Spies. She took on additional titles, including Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3 and Disney’s Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins Returns and most recently Aladdin. which is doing gangbusters at the global box office with $735.8M. Kluft previously worked at Universal.

Bernstein oversaw the publicity campaigns for Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, including Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, Inside Out, Finding Dory, Incredibles 2 and this weekend’s Toy Story 4 – as well as working on their respective awards campaigns. He also oversaw the campaigns for The Muppets, The Jungle Book and Dumbo. Bernstein previously ran LA publicity for Miramax Films.

Willing moved to Los Angeles in January 2013 to oversee International Theatrical Publicity and awards campaigns for 20th Century Fox for such films as Lincoln, The Revenant, The Martian, Kingsman, Deadpool, The Greatest Showman, Shape of Water, Three Billboards and Bohemian Rhapsody. Before joining Fox, Katherine was EVP International Publicity in London for United International Pictures (UIP) and then for Paramount.