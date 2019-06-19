Disney-Fox Makes Third Round Of Film Division Cuts

Deadline has confirmed that there’s a third round of firings go on at Disney following its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox after big cuts made to Fox execs in March and May.

We hear it’s a small number of impacts at both studios, not like the bloodletting before. No specific studio vets have been named as exiting.

When reached, a Disney spokesperson had no comment.

Since Disney took over the Fox library, the faith-based movie Breakthrough was a cash cow for them making $50.3M off a $14M production cost. However, Fox’s X-men movie Dark Phoenix flopped with a current running global B.O. of $205.5M off a $200M production cost. While filmmaker Simon Kinberg admitted blame for the film, much of Dark Phoenix‘s ill fate was put into place by Fox with a poor marketing campaign and bad release date (it was always meant to go in the off season, not summer). There’s a lot of awards season bait from Fox coming in the fall with Ad Astra, Ford vs. Ferrari and Fox Searchlight titles and we’ll see how all of those play out under the new regime.

