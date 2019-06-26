Discovery Puts Squeeze On Unscripted Producers With New Series Financing Mechanism

With its 2017 acquisition of Scripps Networks, Discovery became the dominant player in the unscripted cable market with 19 networks, all but OWN focused entirely on reality fare.

Using its newly found clout, I hear Discovery has put forward a new model for financing its series, which has the unscripted producing community up in arms.

Profit margins for cable reality producers have been consistently shrinking over the past decade as basic cable networks grapple with declining ratings. With networks also controlling ownership in majority of the cases, reality companies rely entirely on license fees — often in the neighborhood of $300,000-$400,000 per episode — to cover their production costs and keep about 10% in profit. They get those license fees paid by the network as they go into production on the episodes.

Discovery is changing that. According to sources, in their new contract template implemented across the board by all of its networks, production companies are required to take out a loan (I hear they are being sent to Citibank) and finance the production themselves with the networks playing their budget upon delivery of the completed order.

This raises a number of problems. Production companies need to take out a loan of millions of dollars and pay interest, which would cut their already razor-thin profit margin almost in half. I hear producers have asked Discovery to add the interest as a line in the budget but were rebuffed, with the network group countering that if they cover the interest, they would reduce the show’s production budget.

There is also the issues of production overages and reshoots which networks and production companies always wrangle over and networks usually cover (at least partially). Producers fear that, if Discovery executives require reshoots in the completed order, they will have to shoulder the cost if they want to get the original license fee agreement honored by Discovery so they can pay off their bank loan. (The networks also are believed to have a right of refusal to pick up the already produced seasons.)

The new budget paradigm is said to be the brain child of Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels. He comes from Europe where this model is widely accepted but producers there retain ownership in their shows, which is not the case in Discovery’s modification.

In the U.S., the only area producers point to that employs a similar mechanism if independent films, which are financed by the producers and then being acquired by a distribution company but the producers again have ownership.

The new Discovery business model involving self-financing by producers does not allow them to have IP control, with their shows still owned by Discovery.

The belt-tightening at Discovery is raising eyebrows, especially as the company’s Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav has topped the list of highest-paid public company CEOS with $129.4 million pay package for last year.

We have reached out to Discovery for comment.