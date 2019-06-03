Discovery Picks Up ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ From ‘I Wanna Marry Harry’ Producer Zig Zag

Discovery has picked up a documentary about the death of Michael Jackson for a raft of its international territories.

The factual giant has taken the rights to Killing Michael Jackson from I Wanna Marry Harry producer Zig Zag Productions in the UK, Italy, Germany and the Nordics.

The hour-long doc will mark the tenth anniversary of Jackson’s death and will features the three U.S. detectives who led the original investigation into the singer’s death. Elsewhere, Poland’s Polsat Television in Poland, TVNZ in New Zealand and Medialaan in Belgium have picked it up.

Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith will re-examine the case a decade later and will reveal the details of their investigation into Doctor Conrad Murray, who was jailed for the involuntary manslaughter of Jackson.

Matt Graff, Managing Director of Zig Zag Productions, said, “We are delighted that this documentary has been picked up in territories across the world. This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star’s life and the criminal process that lead to the arrest and conviction of Dr Conrad Murray.”