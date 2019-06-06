Discovery Hires Sky’s Anil Jhingan As Corporate Development Chief

Discovery has hired Sky exec Anil Jhingan, who played a key role in the pay-TV company’s high-profile acquisitions of its German and Italian operations.

The factual giant has hired Jhingan as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, EMEA & APAC. He was previously Group Director of M&A and International Development for Sky. He has been at Sky since 2000, holding various roles based in Europe and Asia.

He will lead Discovery’s group corporate development activity and will report to Bruce Campbell, Chief Development, Distribution & Legal Officer in London.

“I am delighted that Anil is joining Discovery to help continue our growth story by identifying and executing strategic growth and expansion opportunities, transactions, partnerships and investments. Anil’s deep industry knowledge and substantial international experience will provide a real advantage in these key regions as we continue to identify investment and other opportunities to further enhance our growth,” said Campbell.

JB Perrette, President & CEO Discovery International said, “Our International business is focused on creating dynamic growth opportunities that build continued scale and differentiation. Anil will be a great addition to the team as we pursue new opportunities to power people’s passions.”

Jhingan added, “Discovery is a remarkable company with a truly global and diversified outlook, as well as a commitment to transforming the entertainment experience. I am delighted to be joining the Discovery team at this exciting time to contribute to and support the growth aspirations of its leadership team.”