Former History GM Dirk Hoogstra Joins ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Producer Half Yard Productions

Former History general manager Dirk Hoogstra has joined Say Yes To The Dress producer Half Yard Productions as its development boss. This comes two years after he launched, Triton City Entertainment, his own digital sci-fi and fantasy venture.

Hoogstra joins the Red Arrow Studios company as EVP, development and will be based in New York. He will work closely with Chief Creative Officer Nicole Sorrenti and VP of Development, Matt Ayres and will join his former Discovery colleague, Sean Gallagher, who is now CEO of the company.

Half Yard Productions is currently making Say Yes To The Dress spin-offs, Say Yes to Nest and Say Yes to the Dress America, and The Toe Bro launched on A&E in March.

Hoogstra spent nine years at A+E Networks, where he ran History with series including American Pickers, Counting Cars, Hatfields & McCoys, The Bible and Vikings. Before that he spent 11 years at Discovery. Since leaving A+E Networks in 2016, he was Chief Creative Officer at Stephen David Entertainment before launching Triton in January 2017.

Gallagher said, “We’re thrilled to bring Dirk in to the Half Yard fold. Dirk and I worked together for many years at Discovery and TLC, developing hit series such as American Chopper, Dirty Jobs and Little People, Big World. We’ve had a lot of success together, and I wanted to bring that creative chemistry over to Half Yard.”

Hoogstra added, “I’m thrilled to be getting the band back together with Sean. He’s built a strong creative team, and we’re going to be moving quickly to build on Half Yard’s already impressive stable of hit series.”