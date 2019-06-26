Directors Guild Bans Day And Date Releases From Top DGA Award

In a blow to the streaming world, the Directors Guild Of America’s National Board has voted unanimously to ban day and date film releases from eligibility for their top award. It has now been renamed Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film.

“The DGA proudly affirms that a first-run theatrical release is a distinctive element of our feature film award,” said DGA President Thomas Schlamme in a statement. “We celebrate the important role that theatrical cinema has played in bringing together audiences as they collectively experience films as the filmmakers intended them to be viewed. We also take great pride in recognizing all of the work created by our members through the many categories and formats that are part of the DGA Awards.”

The guild says all previous DGA feature film nominees, including last year’s winner, Roma, would have qualified for the top award under the new rule. The DGA National Board also decided that the new first-run theatrical release rule will not be applied to the DGA First-Time Feature Film Award category.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This is still not expected to impact Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple and other upcoming streamers in any big way since the films they likely target for awards will get at least some kind of nominal theatrical release prior to running on the streaming service. Distributors who regularly release day and date will have to rethink that strategy if they hope to qualify for the main, and much prized DGA award. Whether other guilds, or even the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences follow suit is an open question. Right now Academy rules for Oscar qualifying only stipulate that day and date releases are eligible as long as they meet the other requirements including a seven day theatrical run with specific showtimes in L.A.