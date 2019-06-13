Illusionist Derren Brown To Make Broadway Debut With ‘Secret’; J.J. Abrams Is A Producer

Illusionist and two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown is heading to Broadway. Producers J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller announced today that the 2017 sold-out Off Broadway production Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews at Broadway’s Cort Theatre in September.

The show marks the Broadway debut for the Netflix star. Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews on Friday, September 6, with opening night set for Sunday, September 15. The strictly limited engagement runs through Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Brown’s show was described in the announcement as a “unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion.” Secret, it says, is “a spellbinding experience that dares us — in the most jaw-dropping way — to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.”

Written by Brown, Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, and directed by O’Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret had its world premiere in 2017 at Atlantic Theater Company Off Broadway. The production won a 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

In the UK, Brown has staged sold-out West End shows, taking two Olivier Awards.

Derren Brown: Secret will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and projection design by Caite Hevner. The show is not suitable for children under 12.