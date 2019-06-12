Derek Hough Inks First-Look Producing Deal With Universal Television

World of Dance judge and two-time Emmy winner Derek Hough is expanding his relationship with Universal Television, signing a first-look producing deal with the the studio behind NBC’s hit competition dance series. The pact covers both alternative and scripted programming.

Hough has been a judge on World of Dance for three seasons, dating back to the show’s launch in May 2017. He also co-starred in the network’s production of Hairspray Live! in 2016.

“Derek is incredibly engaged and passionate about every project he tackles and is exactly the type of talent we want to be in business with,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We’re excited to have him in the Universal Television family and work with him even closer as a producer to develop new and innovative ideas.”

For the 2018-19 season, World of Dance averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall in Live+7 Nielsens, up 33% versus NBC’s year-ago 18-49 average in the Sunday 8-10 PM timeslot.

Hough is a world-renowned choreographer with nine Emmy nominations and two wins, and he won ABC’s Dancing with the Stars a record six times.

Hough is currently on a nationwide tour with Derek Hough: Live! The Tour. His first-ever solo tour, which stops in 59 cities, combines live music, dance and a new stage production. On stage, he has performed at Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular, co-starring Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti, and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in London’s West End.

Hough is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Reed Smith.