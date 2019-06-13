Dennie Gordon To Direct Episodes Of Cinemax’s ‘Warrior’ & Amazon’s ‘The Hunt’

DGA-Award winning director Dennie Gordon has been tapped to direct the Season 2 finale and penultimate episode of Warrior, Cinemax’s Tong Wars drama series from Justin Lin and Banshee co-creator Jonathan Tropper. In addition, the busy Gordon directs two episodes of Amazon’s The Hunt, a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series executive produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele.

Created by Tropper, Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful organized crime families, or tongs.

Warrior is produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Season one is executive produced by Justin Lin and Danielle Woodrow executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Brad Kane also executive produces and Richard Sharkey is co-executive producer. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Assaf Bernstein.

The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton star in the series, along with Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin, and Dylan Baker.

The Hunt, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who will write and executive produce. Nikki Toscano executive produces and co-showruns with Weil. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will direct the pilot and is executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld (The Twilight Zone, Lorena) from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick (Prison Break); Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) and Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes) from Sonar Entertainment.

Gordon’s other credits include Jack Ryan, Goliath, Legion, Bloodline, Kingdom, and Rectify. Gordon is repped by CAA, Nikki Weiss & Co, and Wondros Films.