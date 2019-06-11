Dems Say Cable Nets Erred By Not Covering John Dean Hearing Live After Helicopter Crash

Democrats are furious that the John Dean hearing before the House Judiciary Committee was not covered live today by cable networks. In breaking news mode, CNN, MSNBC and Fox spent much of the afternoon covering the helicopter crash in New York City that left one person dead. Only C-SPAN covered the Dean hearing live.

Democrat Congressman Steve Cohen told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that the big three cable news networks should have covered it:

“The president’s guilty of that [obstruction of justice]. I think we had a successful hearing,” Cohen said. “It’s just how many people saw it I don’t know. It should have been on MSNBC, it should have been on CNN, it should have been on Fox, and not just on C-SPAN 3.”

Melber asked Cohen if the the media made a mistake by not covering it.

“I definitely think the media did,” Cohen responded. “And I think all three of the major stations should have. C-SPAN 3 doesn’t have the coverage. It was important witnesses, people who are knowledgeable and experts and their testimony and their opinions should have been heard.”

Donald Trump weighed in earlier in the day, blasting the Dean hearing, noting that Dean “is a paid CNN contributor.”

Can’t believe they are bringing in John Dean, the disgraced Nixon White House Counsel who is a paid CNN contributor. No Collusion – No Obstruction! Democrats just want a do-over which they’ll never get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

Liberals took to social media to vent their anger over the non-coverage.

#cnn #MSNBC Why the non-stop coverage af the helicopter crash? It appears to be an accident and we can get more information when you have it instead of listening to you speculating. I would like to see the John Dean testimony. @CNN @MSNBC — Surly Shirley (@TheSurlyShirley) June 10, 2019

@CNN @MSNBC ok, a helicopter crashed. Can we get to John Dean’s testimony now? — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@anbhausen) June 10, 2019

Enough. This is clearly just a local story now. The rest if the country would like to see John Dean. Would you want to spend hours watching coverage of a plane crash in Brookings Or? Well we're not that interested in this helicopter crash anymore — bellygirl (@bellygirl7) June 10, 2019

Enough with helicopter crash, get to John Dean! @MSNBC — Tania (@Tania69882357) June 10, 2019