Democrats Set Field For First Debates Of 2020 Election Cycle

The field is set for the first two Democratic debates of the presidential election cycle: Call them the 20 for 2020.
Here are the candidates set appear on the stages of the dual debates NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo on July 26 and 27 in Miami, in alphabetical order:
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
Sen. Kamala Harris of California
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Author-activist Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur-philanthropist Andrew Yang
The quartet of Dem hopefuls who have been shut out of the initial faceoffs are: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel; Miramar, FL, Mayor Wayne Messam; and Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.
To quality for the debates, a candidate needed to have at least 1% support in three qualifying polls or provide evidence of at least $65,000 individual donations from a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states. If more than 20 candidates had reached one of those two qualifications, the top 20 would have been be selected by using a separate method that rewards contenders for meeting both thresholds, followed by highest polling averages and then the most unique donors.
Fourteen of the candidates set for the first debates qualified under both criteria: Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren, Williamson and Yang.
The same criteria will be used for the CNN-hosted second round of Dem debates, which are set for July 30 and 31 in Detroit.
