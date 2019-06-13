Democrats Set Field For First Debates Of 2020 Election Cycle

The field is set for the first two Democratic debates of the presidential election cycle: Call them the 20 for 2020.

Here are the candidates set appear on the stages of the dual debates NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo on July 26 and 27 in Miami, in alphabetical order:

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Author-activist Marianne Williamson

Entrepreneur-philanthropist Andrew Yang

The quartet of Dem hopefuls who have been shut out of the initial faceoffs are: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel; Miramar, FL, Mayor Wayne Messam; and Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

To quality for the debates, a candidate needed to have at least 1% support in three qualifying polls or provide evidence of at least $65,000 individual donations from a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states. If more than 20 candidates had reached one of those two qualifications, the top 20 would have been be selected by using a separate method that rewards contenders for meeting both thresholds, followed by highest polling averages and then the most unique donors.

Fourteen of the candidates set for the first debates qualified under both criteria: Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren, Williamson and Yang.

The same criteria will be used for the CNN-hosted second round of Dem debates, which are set for July 30 and 31 in Detroit.