‘Brave New World’: Demi Moore Set To Recur In USA Drama Series

Demi Moore has booked a recurring role in Brave New World, the upcoming USA Network drama series from UCP and Amblin Television based on the Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel.

Written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. Alden Eisenreich, Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay also star.

Moore will play Linda, the brash, hard-living mother of John the Savage (Ehrenreich).

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

Moore earned a Best Actress Golden Globe nom for Ghost and Globe and Emmy noms for If These Walls Could Talk and starred in such films as G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, Striptease, Disclosure and Indecent Proposal. Her recent credits include TV’s Animals and Empire and the features Love Sonia and Rough Night. Repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Gang Tyre, she next appears opposite Ed Helms in the comedy Corporate Animals, which premiere at Sundance this year.

Brave New World moved to USA Network from NBCUniversal sibling Syfy with a straight-to-series order and a co-licensing deal with a digital platform to distribute it. UCP was a pioneer in forging international deals with streaming platforms, which helped a number of its projects get straight-to-series orders, more recently Syfy’s Nightflyers and USA’s Treadstone.

2019 USA Network Pilots & Series Orders