‘Dear White People’ Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

Season 3 of Dear White People will launch this summer, August 2 to be exact.

Netflix made the announcement today, along with a “Great Grits Debate” video, where the cast continues to battle over which grits are better: salty or sweet?

[Watch the video below]

Netflix timed the premiere announcement in celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the June 19, 1865 abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature and produced by Lionsgate, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface.

The satirical series follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson star.