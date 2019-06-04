‘Dead To Me’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

The Netflix series Dead to Me will live on. The streaming giant announced that the dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced Monday night during the show’s FYSee panel in Los Angeles.

Created by Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), Dead to Me centers on Jen (Applegate), a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy (Cardellini) an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends, despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

The show also stars James Marsden, Ed Asner and Brandon Scott. After debuting on May 3, it was slotted as Netflix’s No. 1 show in the UK.

Feldman will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix. Executive producers are Jessica Elbaum from Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Applegate.