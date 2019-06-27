NATAS Exec Revamp Includes Changes For Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is realigning some of its executive structure, the organization said Thursday, moves designed to consolidate oversight of planning and producing its shows including the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The moves include David Michaels exiting as SVP of Daytime Emmy Awards & Events and executive producer of the Daytime Emmys, a post he has held for nearly five years, and come after NATAS launched a probe last summer when the four network daytime dramas in a rare show of unity threatened to boycott the Daytime Emmys unless structural changes were made.

Steve Ulrich, the former NBC Sports exec who since 2010 has overseen administration of the Sports Emmy Awards, will now move to the newly created role of SVP Production & Events. He will oversee overseeing the planning and production of the Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary, and Technology & Engineering Emmy ceremonies, along with the the National Student Production Awards announcement and other NATAS programs and events.

In addition, Lisa Armstrong, who joined NATAS in February, will become Director, Production & Events.

Among the soaps’ demands last year during the boycott threat was for NATAS to “hire a team, separate from the competition executive(s), to produce and executive produce the actual awards show” after questions arose about voting and accounting practices and the way the competition is held.

The organization said the new structure will create greater independence and differentiation between the production of the Emmy ceremonies and the top-level administration of the competitions.

“This realignment allows our leadership team to think more strategically across all our programs as we work to serve this growing audience,” Adam Sharp, who took over as president and CEO in November, said today. “Further, it builds on efforts initiated last year to strengthen confidence in the Emmy Awards process by responding to concerns raised regarding common oversight of awards administration and production.”

Sharp also noted audience growth for NATAS events like the Daytime and Sports Emmys, both of which have seen boosts in social media viewership. The Daytime Emmys streamed live in May on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and emmyonline.tv.