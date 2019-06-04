David Picker Memorials Set For NY & LA

David Picker, the respected studio chief and film producer who died in New York on April 20, will have two memorial services. The first will be held in New York City on Friday, June 14th, and there will be another June 27 at Sony Pictures at 6:30 PM. That one is still being organized, but the New York memorial will be held at the Director’s Guild of America Theater, 110 West 57th , from 4:00 PM-5:30 PM. The speakers will include Norman Lear, playwright David Ives, PGA East President and producer Peter Saraf and family members including Jean Picker Firstenberg, Sandra Jetton Picker, Caryn Picker and Pam Picker.