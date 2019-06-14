Click to Skip Ad
‘How It Ends’ & ‘The Perfect Guy’ Director David M. Rosenthal Signed By Verve

David M. Rosenthal
Andrew H. Walker/David M. Rosenthal

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker David M. Rosenthal has inked with Verve.

Rosenthal directed the recent remake of the cult 1990 Jacob’s Ladder. Vertical Entertainment took U.S. rights recently to the LD Entertainment movie and it will hit DISH in an exclusive July window before hitting theaters in August.

In Rosenthal’s Jacob’s Ladder, Jacob Singer is getting his life back together after his brother is killed in Afghanistan. Jacob has a beautiful wife, a newborn child and a successful career as surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches Jacob and reveals that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob’s life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, believes he is being followed by violent attackers and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. When he discovers that his brother is alive and addicted to an experimental drug, he uncovers a secret he never could have been prepared for.

Rosenthal also directed the Netflix film How It Ends starring Theo James and Forest Whitaker. The film has been watched by over 30M viewers and is the streaming platform’s most-completed film with an unheard of 90% viewer retention rate.

Other feature credits from Rosenthal include the 2015 Screen Gems thriller The Perfect Guy which opened No. 1 at the domestic box office to $25.9M and grossed $60M on a $12M budget. Pic starred Sanaa Lathan,Michael Ealy and Morris Chestnut. Rosenthal also helmed the crime thriller A Single Shot which starred Sam Rockwell, William H. Macy, and Jeffrey Wright.

Rosenthal continues to be repped by 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.

