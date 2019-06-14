David Kaminow Exits President of Marketing Post At United Artists Releasing

David Kaminow is stepping down as President of Marketing at United Artists Releasing, the recently revived MGM and Annapurna Pictures joint distribution venture. In a memo to his colleagues, Kaminow revealed the personal reason behind his decision to leave the company.

“As many of you know, these past couple of months have been very challenging for me on a personal level with the loss of my mother. As a single dad to two extraordinary little girls, I have had to put on a brave face and charge forward,” he said in the statement. “However, I have come to realize that I haven’t given myself the proper time to grieve and for that I am paying a personal price. After much consideration, I have made one of the hardest decisions ever, and that is to step down from my post.

Kaminow, who previously served as president of Worldwide Strategic Marketing and Research at Sony Pictures, came to Annapurna in 2015 to oversee all global marketing and publicity. Back in February of this year, it was announced that the revived UAR label would combine distribution resources of Annapurna, MGM and Orion with an aim to release 10-14 films through the new distribution label. Kaminow managed the joint venture with Erik Lomis, President of Distribution, and United Artists Releasing Chief Operating Officer Pam Kunath.

Before Sony, Kaminow was SVP Marketing and Research at Miramax Films.

Read the full memo below:

To my beloved UAR Colleagues,

As many of you know, these past couple of months have been very challenging for me on a personal level with the loss of my mother.

As a single dad to two extraordinary little girls, I have had to put on a brave face and charge forward. However, I have come to realize that I haven’t given myself the proper time to grieve and for that I am paying a personal price.

After much consideration, I have made one of the hardest decisions ever, and that is to step down from my post. Everyone always tells you that life is too short, and while the recent realization of this has been heartbreaking, I see the value more than ever in taking the time to be with my family.

Working with each and every one of you over these past four years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I cannot express my gratitude enough, especially to those who followed me here to start this adventure. You are all the brightest and the best this crazy business has to offer and you all carry yourselves with grace, dignity and class.

And while I wish I could stay on and see through some of the upcoming titles with you, I know in my heart that you will all thrive under new leadership and continue to show everyone just how awesome you can be.

This business has a funny way of bringing people together that are meant to be together so I know our paths will cross again.

With love and respect,

David

aka Mollie and Charlotte’s Dad