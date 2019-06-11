David Ayer Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director David Ayer has signed with WME. Ayer most recently directed the Netflix sci-fi film Bright starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, and just finished small indie The Tax Collector.

He is also expected to direct a Bright sequel, though it is unclear when that might happen.

This all follows Suicide Squad, the DC film which he wrote and directed. The Warner Bros pic grossed $746.8 million globally in 2016 and also starred Smith along with Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.

Ayer had been repped by CAA and made a brief move to WME in 2016, but then returned to CAA one day later.

He started his career writing scripts including U-571, The Fast and the Furious and Training Day which won Denzel Washington an Oscar. His writing-directing credits include Harsh Times, End of Watch, Sabotage and Fury.