Dave Chappelle Announces Five-Show Broadway Engagement For July

Dave Chappelle will make his Broadway debut this summer as…Dave Chappelle. The comedian and actor will stage a five-show residency at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 9-13.

Producers Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG announced the limited run today. See the full schedule below.

Chappelle is the latest Broadway residency announced for the Lunt-Fontanne in recent weeks, all with the same producers (though not all of the shows are included under the “In Residence On Broadway” series title; Chappelle is not part of the series).

Dave Chappelle Boneau/Bryan-Brown

Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway opens just several months before the comedian is set to receive this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 27).

Tickets for Chappelle’s Broadway shows go on sale Friday. The comic’s stand-up appearances typically sell out quickly.

The Lunt-Fontanne has been the site of recent week-long residencies of Morrissey and Yanni, with upcoming shows including Mel Brooks (June 17-18), singer-songwriter Regina Spektor (June 20-26), illusionist Criss Angel (July 2-7), Beatles tribute band Rain (July 16-21), and Barry Manilow (July 26-Aug. 17).

Of the shows so far, Morrissey’s run was by far the most successful, with the former Smiths frontman playing to near sell-out houses and grossing $1.9M for his seven shows. Yanni’s five shows took in $527,138, about 39% of its box office potential.

Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway will play the following schedule:

Tuesday, July 9, 8PM

Wednesday, July 10, 8PM

Thursday, July 11, 8PM

Friday, July 12, 8PM

Saturday, July 13, 8PM