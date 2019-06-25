Dave Chappelle Adds Second Week Of Broadway Performances

Comedian Dave Chappelle has added a second week of performances for his Broadway debut this summer, bringing his number of shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to 10.

Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway, produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and Entertainment Benefits Group, will now run from July 9 through July 20. Tickets for the extension week will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 28 via TicketMaster.

Chappelle’s engagement is one of a string of residencies the producers are staging this summer at the Lunt-Fontanne, which so far have included Morrissey, Mel Brooks, Yanni, among others.

While some of the residencies – Morrissey comes to mind – have seemed more like pop concerts than Broadway shows, with many in the audience standing, dancing, taking photos and videos, Chappelle’s management has issued a strict no recording policy. Audience members with cellphones will be required to place them in a locked pouch for the duration of the event.

The updated performance schedule for Chappelle’s Broadway engagement is:

Tuesday, July 9 at 8PM

Wednesday, July 10 at 8PM

Thursday, July 11 at 8PM

Friday, July 12 at 8PM

Saturday, July 13 at 8PM

Tuesday, July 16 at 8PM

Wednesday, July 17 at 8PM

Thursday, July 18 at 8PM

Friday, July 19 at 8PM

Saturday, July 20 at 8PM