‘Daniel Isn’t Real’: Patrick Schwarzenegger Thriller Scores Samuel Goldwyn-Shudder Deal

Samuel Goldwyn Films and Shudder have co-acquired North American rights to Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Daniel Isn’t Real, a thriller from SpectreVision starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miles Robbins. Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks and Mary Stuart Masterson also star in the pic, which will now hit theaters and VOD later this year.

In the pic co-written by Mortimer and Brian DeLeeuw and based on DeLeeuw’s book, troubled college freshman Luke (Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind, and his soul.

SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood produced, with Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Emma Lee and Timur Bekbosunov executive producing for ACE Pictures. Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael McGuire executive produced for SpectreVision.

In announcing the deal, Mortimer (Some Kind of Hate) called the pic a “thriller drama for a discerning art house audience and gonzo face-melter for devotees of extreme cinemas.”

Samuel Goldwyn’s Miles Fineburg, Shudder’s Emily Gotto, and ICM Partners and Jorgensen negotiated the deal.