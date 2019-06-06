Daniel Dae Kim Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Actor, producer and director Daniel Dae Kim (Always Be My Maybe, The Good Doctor, Hawaii-Five-O) has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Amazon Studios will have first-look rights to projects developed and adapted by Kim and his 3AD production company, to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Daniel Dae Kim has proven to be a creative force, with incredible success both in front of and behind the camera,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Amazon Studios is thrilled to be collaborating with Daniel and his production company 3AD as he continues to bring his sharp vision and focus on inclusive storytelling to new projects.”

Kim is known for his seven-season portrayal of Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0 and his award-winning run as Jin Soo Kwon on the global hit TV series Lost, and numerous other roles across television, film and stage/theater.

Led by Kim, 3AD’s team includes Rina Brannen, Head of TV Development, and new executives John Cheng, Head of Film Development and Tara Bohn, Creative Executive. 3AD brought the original Korean format of The Good Doctor to the U.S., which became a No. 1-rated drama series. Kim serves as Executive Producer together with David Shore, and appeared in a guest star arc as Jackson Han.

“I couldn’t be more excited for 3AD to start this next chapter with Amazon. I believe wholeheartedly in the creative team, as well as their vision for the future in entertainment. Their commitment to premium programming speaks for itself and I look forward to contributing to our mutual success.” said Kim.

Kim is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.