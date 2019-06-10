Daniel Dae Kim Developing ‘Fast Company’ Dramedy Based On Play For AMC

EXCLUSIVE: AMC has put in development Fast Company, a dramedy from Daniel Dae Kim’s production banner 3AD Media (The Good Doctor), writer Carla Ching, and AMC Studios.

Carla Ching Elisabeth Caren

Written by Ching based on her play, Fast Company tells the story of a legendary family of con artists whose complicated history has caused them to go their separate ways, but are forced back together when one of their cons goes sideways.

Ching executive produces with 3AD’s Kim and the company’s head of development, Rina Brannen.

The play Fast Company, an EST/Sloan Commission, has been produced by South Coast Rep, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Porkfilled Productions and Lyric Stage in Boston. It was the winner of the Edgerton New American Play Award, and Seattle Times Footlights Award for one of the year’s best New Plays on a Small Stage.

Ching wrote on Hulu’s The First from Beau Willimon, Amazon’s I Love Dick, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and USA’s Graceland.

3AD was established by Kim to produce premier content for TV, film and digital media, whose produced projects include the hit series The Good Doctor (ABC/Sony). The company is led by Daniel and his Head of Development, Rina Brannen. Kim recently signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. He is repped by UTA; Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.