Daniel Craig Returns To Set For New James Bond Film After Injury

The name is Craig. Daniel Craig. The 51-year-old actor has returned to the set of his new James Bond film after rehab for an injury to his ankle ligaments.

Craig underwent surgery after falling during filming in Jamaica in May. The film continued production during Craig’s two-week rehabilitation and is still set for an April 2020 release, according to the official James Bond Twitter account.

The new film, simply known as Bond 25 until a more formal title is revealed, was shooting in Westminster, London on Sunday. Craig appeared in a grey fitted suit and was seen driving an Aston Martin V8 Volante, which was last seen in Timothy Dalton’s 1987 Bond film The Living Daylights.

The new film will see Bond return to action from a tranquil retirement life in Jamaica. That’s interrupted when US agent Felix shows up and asks for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek plays the villain in the film.

The film will be Craig’s fifth as James Bond and will mark his final appearance in the franchise.