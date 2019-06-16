Daniel Craig Expected Back On ‘Bond 25’ Set Next Week Following Accident

Daniel Craig is on the mend and expected to return to filming Bond 25 next week.

The official 007 Instagram page posted a picture Saturday of the actor working out at the gym. He was wearing an ankle brace as his left leg heals following an accident on the set of the new James Bond movie.

“#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25 📷@gregwilliamsphotography,” the photo was captioned.

Craig underwent “minor” ankle surgery as a result of the accident, producers said on May 22.

He had been expected to miss about two weeks of production, and shooting continued in his absence. Bond 25 is still slated for an April 2020 release.

The untitled film finds Bond relaxing in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Joining Craig and Wright are Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. Returning franchise cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear and Ben Whishaw.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is writing and directing. Additional writers include Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.