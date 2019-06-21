‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’: SXSW Winner With Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson & Zack Gottsagen Scores UK Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has picked up UK rights to SXSW Audience Award winner The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and newcomer Zack Gottsagen.

LaBeouf plays as a small time outlaw turned unlikely coach who joins forces with Zak, a young man with Down Syndrome on the run from a nursing home and hoping to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Johnson plays Zak’s carer.

Also starring are Jon Bernthal, Thomas Hayden Church, Bruce Dern and John Hawkes. Writer-director duo Tyler Nilson and Michael Shwartz set the film up specifically for Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, after they met him at a camp for disabled actors.

Signature struck the deal with Endeavor Content and will release theatrically and online later this year. The film will get its U.S. release on August 9 via Roadside Attractions.

Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole of Armory Films financed and produced alongside Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions, along with Lije Sarki and David Thies.

Commenting on the UK acquisition, Signature’s Elizabeth Williams said, “We are delighted to be the UK home for this charming and beautifully made movie. The Peanut Butter Falcon is on many “must watch” lists of the year following its break-out launch at SXSW earlier this year and we will be giving the film the profile and love it deserves when it hits UK cinemas later this year.”

Here’s the film’s first UK trailer: