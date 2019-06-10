‘Curfew’: Spectrum Originals Sets Premiere Date For Sean Bean Street-Racing Drama From Sky One

Curfew gets its motor runnin’ this month. Spectrum Originals has set a June 24 premiere date for its street-racing drama from Sky One. Sean Bean leads an ensemble for the limited series that also includes Adam Brody, Billy Zane, Adrian Lester and Miranda Richardson

From left: Guz Khan, Billy Zane and Jason Thorpe Spectrum Originals

In a near-future London, a mysterious illness has spread throughout the country, leaving a population gripped in fear. As an increasingly desperate government imposes a strict nightly curfew, there is only one hope for freedom — from the virus and from tyranny: an illegal and potentially deadly street race that takes place once a year. Curfew follows the twists and turns of one such race and its unexpected participants, exploring the lengths ordinary people will go to race themselves free.

Robert Glenister, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rose Williams, Elijah Rowen, Guz Khan, Harriet Walter and Michael Biehn co-star in the eight-episode series written by Matthew Read. He also executive produces alongside Tiger Aspect Productions’ Will Gould and Frith Tiplady in association with Moonage Pictures. Colm McCarthy directs and Simon Maloney produces.

“Curfew is a true love letter to genre in every way,” said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals. “Amidst the highest of stakes and the pulse-racing action, though, there is also a rare combination of humor, heart and hope.”

The series will be available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers free on-demand.