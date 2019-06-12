Cuba Gooding Jr. Expected To Turn Himself In To NYPD For Questioning In Alleged Groping Incident

Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to surrender to New York police sometime in the next few hours for questioning in an alleged groping incident, several media outlets report.

The NYPD has been investigating claims by a 29-year-old woman who alleges that Gooding touched her breasts Sunday at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

Gooding has denied the allegation. He earlier told TMZ he did nothing wrong and has a tape to prove it.

“There’s a tape that shows what really happened,” Gooding Jr. told TMZ. “I believe in the system and will let the process speak for itself.”

The woman left the bar and called 911 to report the alleged incident after she protested and argued with Gooding about the unwanted touching, a source told CNN.

The NYPD’s Special Victims Division is investigating the alleged incident. Investigators also were attempting to obtain video from the bar and anywhere else that would help the investigation.

Gooding starred as O.J. Simpson in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson and played Dominic Banks on American Horror Story: Apocalypse. He won a Supporting Actor Oscar for Jerry Maguire and recently wrapped the feature Life in a Year.