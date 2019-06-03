Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Queer Eye’, Netflix Top Winners

Netflix and its series Queer Eye led all networks and individual winners, respectively, at the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton. The show hosted by The Real‘s Loni Love will air June 9 on VH1.

Queer Eye took home four awards overall including for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of the Year for Jonathan Van Ness, and Structured Series. It helped Netflix win nine awards on the night; CBS, CBS Television/Syndicated, Lifetime, NBC, and PBS took home two wins each.

James Corden also had a strong night, with CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden scoring wins for Late-Night Talk Show (a tie with HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) and Show Host for Corden. His Apple series Carpool Karaoke: The Series won the Short Form Series category.

Leah Remini received the first ever Impact Award, for her work on A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Here is the full list of winners for the event, organized by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and nonfiction producer trade organization NPACT:

Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Unstructured Series

Born This Way (A&E)

Structured Series

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Business Show

Shark Tank (ABC)

Sports Show

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Crime/Justice Show

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

Live Show

The Voice (NBC)

Interactive Show

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Talk Show

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Late-Night Talk Show

(tie)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Entertainment News Show

Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Culinary Show

The Great British Baking Show (PBS)

Game Show

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Travel/Adventure Show

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Animal/Nature Show

Our Planet (Netflix)

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

(tie)

Dating Around (Netflix)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Property Brothers (HGTV)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Show Host

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Female Star of The Year

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Male Star of The Year

Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform

Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

Kreativ Inc.