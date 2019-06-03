Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Queer Eye’, Netflix Top Winners

Netflix and its series Queer Eye led all networks and individual winners, respectively, at the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton. The show hosted by The Real‘s Loni Love will air June 9 on VH1.
Queer Eye took home four awards overall including for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of the Year for Jonathan Van Ness, and Structured Series. It helped Netflix win nine awards on the night; CBS, CBS Television/Syndicated, Lifetime, NBC, and PBS took home two wins each.
James Corden also had a strong night, with CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden scoring wins for Late-Night Talk Show (a tie with HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) and Show Host for Corden. His Apple series Carpool Karaoke: The Series won the Short Form Series category.
Leah Remini received the first ever Impact Award, for her work on A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
Here is the full list of winners for the event, organized by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and nonfiction producer trade organization NPACT:
Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Unstructured Series
Born This Way (A&E)
Structured Series
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Business Show
Shark Tank (ABC)
Sports Show
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Crime/Justice Show
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
Ongoing Documentary Series
POV (PBS)
Limited Documentary Series
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
Short Form Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)
Live Show
The Voice (NBC)
Interactive Show
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Talk Show
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
Late-Night Talk Show
(tie)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Entertainment News Show
Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated)
Culinary Show
The Great British Baking Show (PBS)
Game Show
Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)
Travel/Adventure Show
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
Animal/Nature Show
Our Planet (Netflix)
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Relationship Show
(tie)
Dating Around (Netflix)
Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Property Brothers (HGTV)
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Show Host
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Female Star of The Year
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Male Star of The Year
Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform
Netflix
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production
Kreativ Inc.
