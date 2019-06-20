‘Creepshow’: Two Grammy Winners Join Cast Of Shudder Revival

Shudder’s Creepshow adds two Grammy winners, Big Boi of OutKast and King Cudi, to the Season 1 ensemble for the revival of the venerable horror anthology brand. Also announced: Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek), Bruce Davison (X-Men), and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle) are also on board for the series that invokes the title of the 1982 horror classic written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

Kid Cudi and Combs will star in the episode Bad Wolf Down, written and directed by Rob Schrab. Davison will star in Night of the Paw, written by John Esposito. Big Boi is featured in The Man in the Suitcase, written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by Dave Bruckner. DJ Qualls will star in The Finger, a previously unannounced Creepshow story written by David J. Schow and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead)..

The new series has numerous connections that trace back to the Reagan Era franchise. The series features adaptations of a King story as well as one by his son, Joe Hill, who portrayed the comic-book loving kid Billy in the original. Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Savini, John Harrison are among the “legacy” participants with ties to the 1982 film or its 1987 sequel. Showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) visited the first film’s set as a teenager and contributed make-up effects to Creepshow 2.

Shudder’s Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

Creepshow will premiere on Shudder later this year.